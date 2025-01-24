Barcelona risk missing out on key target as Premier League club enter race – report

A new twist has emerged in the Marcus Rashford case. Barcelona are one of the clubs vying to secure the 27-year-old Manchester United forward’s services on loan in the ongoing transfer window.

However, the financial situation at the club means that the Blaugrana would need to part ways with one or two players in order to have a shot at signing the England attacker.

But with the exits of Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia both seemingly ruled out, Barcelona are running the risk of losing Rashford, especially with a new suitor emerging for the player.

West Ham United want Rashford, player open to the idea

Indeed, according to TEAMtalk (h/t Mundo Deportivo), West Ham United have emerged as another club that could be a ‘favourite’ to sign Rashford, as his departure from Manchester United seems imminent.

Barcelona or West Ham for Rashford? (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

West Ham recently parted ways with manager Julen Lopetegui following poor results and are starting a new chapter under Graham Potter.

As per the report, Rashford is open to moving abroad to play, but would prefer to recover his form without leaving the Premier League, and Potter could be the coach to get the best out of him at the London club.

This could become a concerning development for Barcelona, who see Rashford as a key target this window but are yet to find ways to accommodate him into the roster.

The 27-year-old has a high salary but would be willing to make financial sacrifices to secure a move to the Catalan capital. However, without an exit, his arrival appears difficult.

Now, with West Ham coming forth as a possible option, it remains to be seen how the story unfolds in the final week of the winter transfer window.