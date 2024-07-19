Barcelona to request new line of credit to aid Nico Williams signing – report

Barcelona have made little secret of the fact that their top priority this summer is to bring in Athletic Club winger Nico Williams this summer. The player’s decision they appear to believe they can sway, but the bigger question is whether they can afford to pay his €58m release clause, amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Despite President Joan Laporta declaring two weeks ago that Barcelona could sign Williams currently, much of the reporting has contradicted that idea, and now Cadena SER (via Sport) say that they will take out a new line of credit in order to fund the deal. Barcelona are still not within their salary limit, but have been leaking that they are closing in on deals that would make the signing possible.

It is worth remembering that just a couple of months ago Barcelona secured a €100m line of credit in order to be able to front their bills over the next few months. That was put down to poor attendances at Montjuic, but once again the club’s sustainability will come under scrutiny if this ends up being the case.