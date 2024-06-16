Barcelona ready to part ways with young defender for €15 million

There are twists expected in the summer transfer window for FC Barcelona, and for several reasons. The Catalan club, despite their prestige and history, remain crippled when it comes to their financial situation. To curb this situation and problem, Barcelona will have to make some potential sales.

While many names from the first team are being highlighted as potentially saleable assets, with players like Ferran Torres even receiving offers from the likes of Newcastle United, there is a possibility that Barcelona looks towards their B team to make a significant sale.

One such name is that of Mikayil Faye, an extremely talented 19-year-old Senegalese defender who currently plays for Barcelona Atletic. According to SPORT, the player’s potential sale has been offered to Porto, a club that has a rather special connection with Barcelona director Deco.

As the two clubs hope to negotiate in the coming days, Faye’s signing will be kept on the table. The conditions of said signing, however, have reportedly been agreed between Barcelona and the player’s entourage. The Catalans will want €15 million for the player’s transfer, and will also hope to include a repurchase option that is adequate as well as a cut from a potential future sale.

However, they have also kept the player’s interests as a priority. A sale will only take place if Mikayil Faye and his entourage believe that the incoming offer suits them both financially and from a sporting perspective.

At the moment, Deco’s relationship with Porto could be the trump card for Barcelona. Hansi Flick and Barça consider the player to be an exceptional talent and one that has the potential to feature for the first team, but there is an overbooking for central defenders at the club, and that comes as a massive roadblock for the player and his aspirations at Barcelona.