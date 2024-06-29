Barcelona put 21-year-old La Masia forward up for sale

Barcelona have made a significant decision regarding Ansu Fati’s future with the club, with a report from SPORT confirming that the club has decided not to keep the 21-year-old forward for the next season and has put him up for sale.

Interestingly, despite this decision, Barcelona will allow Ansu to participate in pre-season activities. However, the club has made it clear that their main focus is on finding a new team for him.

As of now, they have only received loan offers from other Spanish clubs since he has ruled out the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Last season, the forward spent his time on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion in England. Unfortunately, his time there was not very successful, as he struggled with injuries, which affected his performance and overall impact on the team.

Barcelona were ready to give him a chance

Initially, there were reports suggesting that Barcelona would give Ansu a chance to prove himself during the pre-season. While this is partly true, the reality is that the club has already informed him that he is not in their plans for the upcoming season.

This message was conveyed by Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, during a meeting with Ansu Fati last Thursday.

It must be noted that Ansu is under contract with Barcelona for the next three seasons, until 2027. Given this, the club’s management is now tasked with finding a suitable alternative for him, whether that be a permanent transfer or another loan deal.

The player was hopeful

It is said that the player returned to Barcelona with hopes of proving his worth to the new coach, Hansi Flick, and securing a place in his sporting project.

However, the reality is that the team already has a well-stocked forward lineup for the upcoming season.

This lineup includes Lamine Yamal and Raphinha on the right wing, Robert Lewandowski and Vitor Roque as central attackers, and Ferran Torres and Joao Felix on the left wing. Given this packed roster, it seems there is no room for Ansu Fati in the team’s plans.

In conclusion, while Ansu will participate in the pre-season with Barcelona, it is clear that the club is looking to move him on.

They are actively seeking potential destinations for him, whether through a transfer or another loan deal. With a contract that runs until 2027, the next few months will be crucial in determining where his future lies.