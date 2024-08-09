Barcelona prodigy confident of pulling off Euro and Olympics double this summer

The past 12 months have been very special for Barcelona midfield prodigy Fermin Lopez as he broke into the first-team setup at the Catalan club and enjoyed a fine season before earning a call-up to the Spain national team.

Having been a part of the La Roja squad that won the UEFA Euro 2024 last month, Fermin now has a unique opportunity to win another international tournament in the same summer.

Indeed, Fermin is part of the Spain squad that has made it to the finals of the Olympic Games in Paris where they play France.

And, the 21-year-old midfield prodigy, along with Alex Baena, has a great chance to make history and complete the Euro and Olympics double in the same summer.

“It’s a dream to win a double like that. Alex and I are very excited and looking forward to it. Let’s see if it can happen,” said Fermin in an interview with MARCA.

Fermin hardly played for Spain at the Euros but has been the leading light for the national team at the Olympics, starring with crucial goals and assists.

“I adapt to whatever the team needs. Here I’m playing more, but there I was very happy with the role I had. Here I’m playing a bit more and I can help the team more,” he remarked on his performances so far.

Having won the Euros, Fermin can now win the Olympics Gold medal as well. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

When asked if there were any similarities between the two Spain NT camps he has been part of this summer, the youngster replied:

“I would say that we are a family too. We have a great group of people in the dressing room. We help each other a lot on the pitch and you can see that in the matches.”

On whether he was happy with the experience of playing at the Olympics, Fermin responded:

“Yes, whatever happens, we have had a great tournament. I’ve enjoyed the experience and I hope I can put the icing on the cake.”

Fermin and Spain will come up against a France side coached by Barcelona legend Thierry Henry in the Olympic finals. However, that does not faze the young midfielder as he said:

“He doesn’t impose on us. We are very relaxed about the match. We know it’s a great stage against a great rival, but we hope to have a good game and a great final so we can win gold.”