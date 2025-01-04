Barcelona president sets sights on January reinforcements as 1:1 rule returns

Barcelona could be gearing up for a significant winter transfer window, driven by President Joan Laporta’s determination to strengthen the team.

According to a report by Miguel Rico, Laporta is optimistic about making impactful moves now that Barcelona have returned to the 1:1 financial rule.

This change allows the club greater flexibility in their operations, marking a departure from the restrictive financial regulations that previously constrained them.

Laporta is confident

With the 1:1 rule reinstated, Barcelona can now balance their incoming and outgoing expenditures without the severe limitations of the past.

Laporta remains committed to his belief that his actions have been correct, which is why he is confident that any legal, civil, or administrative challenges related to player registrations will eventually be resolved in Barcelona’s favour.

This newfound confidence appears to have reignited Laporta’s ambition to open both the exit and entry doors during the winter transfer period.

Previous plans were different

Joan Laporta wants to sign a new player this month. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Previously, the club seemed content to remain inactive in the winter market. However, the recent return to financial normalcy has shifted Laporta’s focus towards bolstering the squad.

The club is now poised to act decisively, with registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor also on their radar, alongside other potential recommendations from Sporting Director Deco.

While the situation looks promising, there are still legal and regulatory hurdles to navigate.

What are the issues?

For instance, Barcelona face complications regarding player registrations due to a federative rule that prevents two players from the same team from competing in the same season.

This discrepancy has led to differing interpretations between Barça, LaLiga, and the Spanish Football Federation (FEF). Should no consensus be reached, the matter is likely to be resolved in court.

Despite these challenges, Laporta appears confident in achieving a favourable judicial outcome rather than relying on the regulatory bodies to amend their stance.