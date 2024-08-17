Barcelona president’s advisor responds when asked about the chances of signing Nico Williams

FC Barcelona are ready to get their La Liga campaign underway which marks the beginning of a new era under Hansi Flick. The Spanish club has signed Dani Olmo this transfer window but the German will not feature against Valencia.

Flick will face Valencia in his first official game as Barcelona’s head coach with a squad made up of young, promising talents. The only addition this summer who is likely to feature in some capacity is Pau Victor.

Barcelona continue to push to sign their transfer targets in the market but their financial situation makes it quite difficult for the club to have a free run. One player that they have wanted to sign throughout this window is Nico Williams.

The 22-year-old Spanish winger looks further away from the club with each passing day and has started the season with Athletic Bilbao wearing the number 10 jersey. Despite this, Barcelona do not want to give up.

Ahead of the game against Valencia, Joan Laporta’s advisor Enric Masip was asked whether Barcelona still has a chance to sign Nico Williams this summer. Here is what the member of the presidential cabinet had to say as quoted by the Mundo Deportivo:

“This is handled by the sporting management”

Not much can be inferred from the statement by Masip. He hasn’t confirmed or denied the club’s pursuit of the €70 million-rated Euro 2024 star and all Barcelona fans can do is wait and hope that there is a more concrete update.

Most Cules have now resigned to the fact that Nico is unlikely to arrive this summer. If at all the Basque winger was to join the Catalan club this summer, it would come as a pleasant surprise more than anything else.

Nico Williams or not, Barcelona have a talented squad and they must focus on the game against Valencia. Getting off to a winning start is important for the club and let’s hope Hansi Flick’s men can emerge victorious later tonight.