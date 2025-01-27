Barcelona offered chance to sign Man City star this month

La Liga giants Barcelona have been afforded the opportunity to bring in a member of the attacking ranks at Manchester City this month.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Jérémy Doku as the player in question.

Wide-man Doku is understood to be taking into consideration a departure from Manchester over the final days of the transfer window.

Concerned with his role in Pep Guardiola’s squad coming under threat, the Belgian international has requested his entourage to make contact with leading European clubs in search of reinforcements out wide.

And front and centre on the list, it is claimed, are Barcelona.

As per Sport, in fact:

‘The Manchester City winger has offered himself to FC Barcelona for this winter transfer window.’

Any deal for Doku would come in the form of a loan, through the close of the campaign.

It now remains to be seen if the interest in a joining of forces is mutual on the part of Deco and the transfer team at the Camp Nou.

Conor Laird – GSFN