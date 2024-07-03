Barcelona offered €8m Serie A player ‘who perfectly adapts to the pivot position’

Strengthening their midfield is going to be one of the top priorities for FC Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window. The lack of a competent and natural midfield pivot was one of their main weaknesses in the last season, and now, the Catalans would be looking to bring in a player for this position ahead of the next season.

Some top-class players like Joshua Kimmich, Bruno Guimarães, and Martin Zubimendi have been linked with the Blaugranes for this position in the last few months, but the Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is the dream signing of the Barcelona Sporting Director, Deco. Yesterday, there was even news of Adrien Rabiot offering himself to the Catalan club.

Now, as SPORT has reported, another midfielder has been offered to Barcelona, i.e., Leandro Paredes, who is currently playing at the Italian club, Roma. Having returned to the Italian side last summer, the Argentine has a contract till 2025, with an optional additional year, but he can leave for a very affordable sum this summer.

The Argentine midfielder perfectly adapts to the pivot position, and his performances in the second half of the last season have been highly satisfactory, especially since Danielle de Rossi took charge of Roma from Jose Mourinho. He played 49 games and a total of 3858 minutes with the Serie A club last season, showcasing his importance in the squad.

His valuation of €8 million and his experience of playing in some of the biggest European clubs, including Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, and AS Roma, and winning the World Cup with Argentina, make him an enticing player for FC Barcelona.

However, the Catalans are currently prioritizing other names like Amadou Onana and Mikel Merino, and if they had to go for a cheaper option, they would prefer to get a younger talent who can come on loan.