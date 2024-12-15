Barcelona notified of Arsenal and Liverpool interest in world class star

Barcelona are still massively struggling with financial problems, and it is inevitable that they will need to sell in order to make significant signings during next summer’s transfer window. A big sale would help their pursuit of returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, and one player that continues to be linked with an exit is Raphinha.

Over the last couple of years, a return to the Premier League for Raphinha has increasingly been speculated upon. Barcelona had previously been open to a sale, but given his form this season, they now consider him to be untouchable. However, that has not stopped Arsenal and Liverpool registering their interest, as reported by TBR Football (via CaughtOffside).

It would be foolish for Barcelona to contemplate selling Raphinha, given how outrageously good he has been this season. Only a ridiculously good offer would surely give them reason to consider, as he is far too important to be sold otherwise.