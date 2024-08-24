Barcelona and Nike in advanced talks over new €90m-a-year deal and €150m signing bonus

According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s negotiations with Nike have reached an advanced stage. Both parties are working on finalising a contract that will pay Barcelona €90 million per year, along with a signing bonus of €150 million.

However, despite the advanced negotiations, the finalisation of this agreement has been postponed for a few days.

It is no secret that Barcelona are under pressure to register Dani Olmo, and completing this deal with Nike as soon as possible could help them in that regard. Apart from facilitating player exits, securing this contract would provide the club with much-needed financial support.

Interestingly, the team had two main strategies to speed up Olmo’s registration. One approach was to submit the necessary documents to La Liga, showing that the agreement with Nike would generate enough new income to allow the club to meet the 1:1 financial rule.

Unfortunately, Barcelona were unable to provide this documentation in time.

Delay in finalising the deal

The club initially hoped to finalise the renewal deal with Nike by Friday, but despite months of hard negotiations and reaching an advanced stage with the American company, both sides have yet to iron out all the details.

As a result, the signing of the contract—which would see Barcelona receive a €150 million renewal bonus and a guaranteed €90 million per season, plus additional variable payments—has been delayed for a few more days.

While the delay is frustrating for Barcelona, there is confidence that the deal will soon be completed.

This contract with Nike is seen as crucial not just for immediate financial stability, but also for allowing the club to meet financial regulations and register new players.

The Barcelona management remains optimistic that once the deal is signed, it will provide a significant boost to their financial health and sporting ambitions.