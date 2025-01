🚨 Barcelona name starting XI for Copa del Rey clash with Barbastro

Barcelona have named their starting XI for Saturday's Copa del Rey clash with Barbastro.

Here's how Hansi Flick's side are lining up in their Round of 32 tie:

The Blaugrana are without Dani Olmo and Pau Cubarsí as the club continues to battle to register them for the second half of the season with LaLiga.

📸 JAIME REINA - AFP or Licensors