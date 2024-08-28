Barcelona miss out on Federico Chiesa as Liverpool seal deal

Barcelona have gone from Nico Williams to reportedly Rafael Leao, and most recently Federico Chiesa in terms of their left wing targets this summer. But it looks is if they will have to make do with what they have or look for another alternative, after Chiesa agreed a move to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old has given the go ahead for a four-year contract, and Fabrizio Romano now reports that Juventus and Liverpool have reached an agreement on a deal for him. Chiesa will move to Anfield for €13m plus add-ons, and is expected on Merseyside later on Wednesday.

🚨🔴 BREAKING: Federico Chiesa to Liverpool, here we go! Agreement done for €13m initial fee with add-ons. Four year contract for Chiesa as new Liverpool player, set to fly later today. Chiesa accepted Liverpool immediately. Deal DONE. Exclusive story confirmed. 🔐🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Yx7hdQwkd4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2024

Chiesa is out of contract next summer, and the Bianconeri were keen to move him on for a fee this year as a result. It is believed that the Italian will earn around €4-5m per year. The Blaugrana, as things stand, look set to miss out on one of their priorities with just two-and-a-half days to go in the transfer window, and no obvious leads.

Deco has just landed in Porto three days before the end of the transfer window. @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 28, 2024

In addition, Barcelona need to secure income from a new sponsorship deal with Nike in order to be able to spend any more money. Hansi Flick does have Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Pau Victor, Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo as options on the left side.