Barcelona midfielder takes a shot at Getafe after 1-1 draw – ‘You know what you get here’

Barcelona were in for a disappointing night on Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw against Jose Bordalas’ Getafe outfit in matchweek 20 of La Liga.

With Atletico Madrid having lost earlier in the day, the Catalans had an excellent chance to reduce the gap to the table-toppers.

And things began on a positive note with Jules Kounde opening the scoring just nine minutes in, following a sublime pass from Pedri. But the hosts clawed their way back with an equaliser from Mauro Arambarri in the 34th minute.

Barça continued to create opportunities but were unable to make them count as Getafe held firm to walk away with a point.

Pedri’s pointed dig at Getafe’s style

Speaking to the media after the match, Barcelona midfield hero Pedri appeared to take a sly dig at the way that Getafe play, saying:

“We knew they were going to try to stop the game. You know what you get here.”

Pedri and Kounde were impressive for Barcelona. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

On Barcelona’s performance on the night, the 22-year-old Spanish international added:

“We created chances. I don’t think it was a bad game at all, but in the end, we didn’t manage to put the chances away.”

On being asked if the result made him angry, Pedri replied: “I think that, in these games where you know that you will have few chances, if you don’t score the ones you do have, it’s difficult to win. We should have kept the lead at 0-1 and we didn’t.”

Finally, the midfielder was asked about his sensational pass in the buildup to Kounde’s goal in the first period, to which he replied:

“I think that when it doesn’t help you win, I’m not happy.”

