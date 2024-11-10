Barcelona midfield talent completes first phase of recovery – report

Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal has made significant progress in his recovery after suffering a serious injury earlier in the season.

According to a recent report from SPORT, Bernal has successfully completed the first phase of his rehabilitation, which has been challenging.

After undergoing surgery on September 9 for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, as well as damage to his external meniscus, the young midfielder is now past the most difficult part of his recovery.

Returning to La Masia

Initially, he had to rely on crutches and had his leg in a cast, unable to bend it. During this time, he was temporarily moved out of La Masia, with the club ensuring he was accommodated in a hotel room for his recovery.

This step was taken to provide him with the necessary rest and care, but now he is back at La Masia, living a more familiar routine, albeit without being able to train.

Marc Bernal has completed the first phase of recovery. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

He has started rehabilitation work in the pool, which marks a positive step forward in his journey toward full recovery.

Despite the setback, there is optimism around Bernal’s recovery. The club had set a target of 12 months for his return, meaning he would be expected to return in August.

Wants to return earlier

However, the midfielder has expressed his desire to be ready in time for the preseason, allowing him to prepare for the 2025/2026 season.

As always, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has shown deep concern for the well-being of his players, including Bernal. The young midfielder was given a prominent role by Flick, who trusted him with the responsibility of being the starting pivot for the team.

Flick has a strong bond with all his players, and Bernal’s injury hit him hard. He even admitted feeling somewhat responsible for the heavy workload Bernal had been given before the injury.

He continues to stay involved in Bernal’s recovery, supporting him through this difficult period, as the coach hopes to have him back on the pitch soon.