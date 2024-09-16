Barcelona manager Hansi Flick to evaluate four options to replace injured Dani Olmo against AS Monaco

Barcelona impressed again on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over Girona, maintaining a 100% record. There were a couple of sour notes for Hansi Flick though, with Ferran Torres sent off late on for a dangerous challenge.

However the more concerning issue is that Dani Olmo left the pitch in the second half with a muscle strain in his hamstring, with no certainty yet on how long it will keep him out. Olmo is due to undergo tests on Monday to assess the seriousness of the strain, while manager Hansi Flick did note that it was not serious.

He will be without the Spain international for the Champions League clash against AS Monaco on Thursday by all accounts though, and he is a doubt for Villarreal this weekend. Torres will be suspended for the Yellow Submarine, but is one of the two main candidates to replace Olmo in Europe say Sport, with Raphinha potentially moving inside to play behind Robert Lewandowski.

The other chief candidate that would maintain Raphinha on the left is Pablo Torre, who impressed in preseason, and has come on against Real Valladolid. Pedri did score from the number 10 spot when Olmo went off against Girona, and Flick could use him there again, and employ Eric Garcia alongside Marc Casado in midfield. The final option mentioned is potentially using Ansu Fati, who is expected to be declared fit for Thursday, although it seems something of a risk to start him.

On the other hand, Pau Victor also came on ahead of Torre against Girona, albeit to play a different role, but the 21-year-old has been shown plenty of love from Hansi Flick early on in his tenure. He could operate left of Lewandowski with Raphinha inside, or in behind the Polish striker. Based off of Flick’s changes in previous games though, it seems most likely Torres will be given a third start.