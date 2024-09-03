Barcelona manager calls up six young talents to first-team training today

FC Barcelona are forced to pause their league dominance as the international break interrupts their unbeaten streak.

Most of the first-team players are expected to play key roles for their respective national teams, significantly reducing the squad at coach Hansi Flick’s disposal.

Even so, with most first-team players away on international duty, Flick has called up young talents from Barça’s reserve team to complete Tuesday’s training.

The German manager has thus far consistently trusted La Masia talents, giving academy players a fair chance to prove themselves.

The six players that participated with the team

Now, as per SPORT, Hansi Flick called up Quim Junyent, Xavi Espart, Pedro Soma, Jan Virgili, Juan Hernandez, and Landry Farre.

Among the aforementioned players, Quim Junyent enjoyed the most exposure in the US pre-season tour, producing promising cameos on the pitch.

Quim Junyent trained with the first-team setup today. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

First-team training sessions are often the perfect proving ground for young players, with many stars in the past seizing the opportunity to make their mark

As such, the six players would be eager to make a positive impression on Flick with several first-team options unavailable.

Dani Olmo, Pedri, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal are with Spain’s national team, while Pablo Torre and Pau Cubarsi are with the U-21s, and Hector Fort is with the U-19s for training sessions.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is with Germany, Jules Kounde with France, and Robert Lewandowski with Poland.

Uncalled players include Inaki Pena, Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez, Eric Garcia, Marc Casado, and Pau Victor.

As such, the door is open for the five players to showcase their talents under the watchful eye of Flick.