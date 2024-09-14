Barcelona loanee erupts in joy as he scores his first goal for his new club

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Not every player manages to find their footing at FC Barcelona and that is perhaps a natural thing to expect. Even talents grown within the youth academy of the club sometimes find it difficult to adapt to the highest level of competition. However, for foreign players at Barcelona, perhaps that challenge becomes even greater.

That is because it is a challenge beyond just one that must be faced when the ball is at their feet. From language barriers to cultural changes, everything around them goes upside down. Moreover, unlike homegrown talents, failing at Barcelona means an even more difficult time in finding a new home.

One player who definitely suffered these frustrations and much more was 19-year-old Brazilian talent, Vitor Roque. Following an underwhelming first season with Barcelona, one in which he was not given too many opportunities to prove himself, the player made the decision to go try his luck somewhere else for this new season.

Ultimately, he ended up joining La Liga side Real Betis on a two-year loan deal and is currently representing them. Now, as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, he has even scored his first goal for the team in front of their home fans at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

After coming on in the 62nd minute, the young South American forward received great applause from the fans. However, that would ultimately not be the only ovation he would receive from them. That next ovation came in the 82nd minute, when the Barcelona loanee managed to latch onto a parry from the Leganes goalkeeper and converted it to make it 2-0 to the home side.

With this goal, Roque now has one goal this season to his name in just two outings. Moreover, this was his first-ever appearance in front of the home fans and it was clear to see that they valued his signing a lot. In turn, the player also showcased how much he valued their faith as he celebrated with great joy and even kissed the Real Betis badge.

He already mentioned before that he finally felt joy again, a statement that some may say could be a slight dig towards Barcelona, following his brace for the Under-20 Brazil team. Now, however, his celebrations and his goal clearly showcase just how much he seems to be enjoying his football right now.