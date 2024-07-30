Barcelona to leave key need unaddressed this transfer window due to lack of resources

Barcelona fell apart in their two most crucial games of the season last year against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, seeing them knocked out of the Champions League and the Liga title race. In no small part that was down to the Blaugrana being unable to control the midfield.

Former manager Xavi Hernandez had identified defensive midfield as a key need for the summer transfer window, and Hansi Flick has also commented that he likes to have a defensive midfielder that thinks about linking the team together. However he may not get one.

After Sporting Director Deco tried to sign Amadou Onana from Everton, and then enquired about Joshua Kimmich, the Blaugrana decided instead to move for an attacking player, in this case one of Nico Williams or Dani Olmo. Amid reports that Flick likes one of Barcelona’s academy talents in the midfield position, and will consider using Andreas Christensen in midfield too, Sport say that the Blaugrana are moving towards not signing a Sergio Busquets replacement for a second summer in a row.

They may reconsider the issue in January, but ultimately their resources will be put towards the Olmo deal, as Flick also believes Barcelona are over-stocked in the middle of the pitch. The reality was that only a departure, likely Frenkie de Jong or Ilkay Gundogan, would have allowed for a move in midfield, as well as moving for Olmo or Williams.

Mikel Merino had been signalled as their alternative in the position, but Barcelona have decided to cool off their interest in the Real Sociedad midfielder. It leaves Atletico Madrid and Arsenal to compete for the 27-year-old.