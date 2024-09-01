Barcelona label report on Deco’s future ‘an attack’ on club, issue official statement

In the past few hours, Deco’s future became a talking point among Barcelona supporters after Diario SPORT’s report, which claimed the Brazilian is considering an early exit after an underwhelming summer.

The article claimed that Deco, frustrated by his limited resources and the club’s ongoing struggles to comply with financial fair play regulations, was losing patience with the situation.

According to the report, Deco was seriously weighing his options and might step down before his contract expires. It suggested that the club’s recent economic constraints and internal conflicts had left the sporting director disillusioned with his role at Camp Nou.

Barcelona issues response to Deco report

However, FC Barcelona have swiftly moved to refute recent claims suggesting that sporting director Deco is considering leaving his post due to frustration with the club’s financial challenges.

The report alleged that Deco was contemplating an early exit amid ongoing economic difficulties that have hampered his ability to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

In response, Barcelona has issued a strong official statement denying these rumours and reaffirming their confidence in Deco.

The club’s statement reads, “FC Barcelona categorically denies information that appeared on September 1 in the digital version of Diario SPORT, which casts doubt on the continuity of our director of football.

“Barcelona’s response could not be more forceful regarding the high degree of satisfaction with Deco’s work.”

Barcelona emphasized that there is no truth to the report and reaffirmed that Deco remains fully committed to fulfilling his contract, which runs until 2026.

The statement also highlighted the club’s complete satisfaction with Deco’s performance, rejecting what they describe as an “attack” by Diario SPORT on their football director, just after the summer transfer window closed.