Barcelona’s Jules Kounde slams Argentina team, sends fiery response to author’s criticism

Barcelona and France defender Jules Kounde has joined in criticism of the Argentina national team, after Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez live streamed a racist song directed at the French national team during their Copa America celebrations.

Fernandez is facing a disciplinary investigation from Chelsea, and some awkward conversations after French teammates Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana and Malo Gusto unfollowed him. Fernandez has apologised, but Fofana posted a video on his social media with the caption ‘uninhibited racism’.

Kounde added to that with a vomiting emoji and the comment ‘terrible’ on Fofana’s tweet.

It did not take long for Argentinian fans to clap back at him, and many did so with an article that alleges Kounde used to hit his mother when he lost games as a kid. One ‘economist’ who did the same was the object of Kounde’s ire.

“It doesn’t seem very intelligent to me to bring back a press article full of false information again to divert attention from a racist song.”

“«Author of freedom for intelligent people» maybe doesn’t suit you,” Kounde clapped back.

No me parece muy inteligente volver a sacar un artículo de prensa lleno de falsas informaciones para desviar la atención hacía una canción racista. « Autor de libertad para gente inteligente » quizás no te queda bien. https://t.co/kUL3qLIwUC — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) July 17, 2024

The 25-year-old central defender has always been outspoken about racism and social justice issues, and understandably felt targeted by the racism. Fortunately for Barcelona, none of the current Argentina squad are on the books at the club. Back in Argentina, there has been little contrition, with a government secretary even sacked for suggesting Lionel Messi, as captain of Argentina, should apologise.