Barcelona guarantee they will register Olmo, Victor and return to the 1:1 rule

Barcelona are on the verge of a major breakthrough regarding their compliance with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

According to RAC1, the club is set to enter the 1:1 Fair Play rule as early as tomorrow, with La Liga expected to approve the process.

This move is a significant step for the Blaugrana, especially as they continue to go through financial challenges while strengthening their squad.

What’s the story?

The club’s strategy revolves around convincing the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to consider the Dani Olmo case as a force majeure situation.

Barcelona believe this approach will pave the way for them to successfully comply with the 1:1 rule.

A crucial part of this plan involves the sale of VIP seats at the renovated Spotify Camp Nou, a transaction that the club claims will provide the necessary financial backing.

La Liga plays a role

Barcelona hopeful of achieving the 1:1 rule by Friday. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

However, La Liga has yet to validate this operation due to delays in payments from investors. The league remains cautious after previous issues, including the defaults by Libero and complications surrounding the Barça Vision project.

While Barcelona have submitted extensive documentation to support their case, the club acknowledges that they currently lack sufficient cash reserves to fully guarantee the operation’s viability.

Despite these hurdles, Barcelona remain optimistic. The club has assured that investor payments will be completed by Friday, ensuring the transaction’s approval.

The D-Day is tomorrow

This would allow La Liga to validate the operation and secure the necessary funds to comply with Fair Play regulations.

Additionally, this development would enable Barcelona to secure the registration of players like Olmo and Pau Victor, who are integral to the squad’s future.

The final hurdle lies with the RFEF. Barcelona have formally requested new licenses for the two players, even though current regulations present challenges.

The club is confident it meets all the necessary criteria and expects a resolution by Friday, the deadline for these matters. With all eyes on the outcome, Barcelona believe they are on course to achieve their financial and sporting objectives.