Barcelona and Girona discussing deals for three players

Barcelona and Girona are approximately 100km from each other, and it’s good for their respective sporting departments that the two clubs are in relatively close proximity. This is because a significant number of negotiations are being planned between the two Catalan sides.

As reported by Diario AS, Barcelona and Girona are already discussing deals for three players: Pau Victor, Oriol Romeu and Eric Garcia. The former impressed for Barca Atletic last season, and he could return for a second spell if negotiations are fruitful.

Equally, Romeu and Garcia could be exiting the Estadi Olimpic in favour of their own returns to Montilivi. It’s almost certain that Romeu will be leaving Barcelona, and Girona are best-placed to re-sign the midfielder that they sold last summer. Garcia is currently counted on by Hansi Flick, although another move to Girona cannot be ruled out.

At this stage, deals for Victor and Romeu should be completely relatively easily, and a swap arrangement could even be possible.