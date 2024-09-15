Barcelona forward alerts youngsters about the limits of longevity: “In the end, we are also people”

At Barcelona, the emergence of young stars like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, and Ansu Fati has been nothing short of remarkable.

However, veteran striker Robert Lewandowski has voiced his concerns about the intense pressure these young talents are facing.

Lewandowski believes that the expectations placed on these players, combined with the influence of social media, could negatively impact their development.

Lewandowski highlighted that while these young athletes are incredibly skilled, they are still human beings who experience a wide range of emotions.

“We are athletes, but in the end, we are also people,” he stated as quoted by SPORT.

Lewandowski explains mental resilience

Lewandowski also emphasised the importance of mental resilience, noting that the ease with which people can post comments online—often in ways they would never say face-to-face—adds a layer of stress that can be challenging to handle.

In his remarks, Lewandowski pointed out that it is unrealistic to expect players to sustain top-level performance for more than a decade, especially given the psychological pressures exacerbated by social media.

Robert Lewandowski has pressed on the importance of mental strength. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

He believes that the constant scrutiny and high expectations can wear down even the most talented individuals.

“We have emotions, and keeping a strong mind is crucial, especially now that it is easy to throw comments around on the Internet in ways that would not be done face to face,” he noted.

Moreover, Lewandowski raised concerns about the increasing number of matches players are required to play. He fears that this trend could be detrimental to the sport, potentially leading to burnout and diminishing the quality of play.

He suggested that the football community should be mindful of these issues to ensure that players’ well-being is maintained alongside the demands of their careers.

In summary, Lewandowski’s comments underscore the need for a balanced approach to managing young talents in football.

While recognising their potential, he stresses the importance of providing support and understanding to help them navigate the pressures of modern football, both on and off the pitch.