🚨 Barcelona Femení sign England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck

Ellie Roebuck is now a Barcelona player after joining on a free transfer following her contract expiry with Manchester City.

Roebuck becomes the third England international to join Barça’s squad, following in the footsteps of Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Catalans, and will compete with Cata Coll for the number 1 jersey, following the departure of Sandra Paños.

Roebuck has so far been capped 11 times by England and revealed in March that she had been unavailable to play for Manchester City for much of last season after suffering a stroke.

She is understood to have made a full recovery and said at the time: “Thankfully there is no lasting damage to my brain function or vision.”