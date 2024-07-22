Barcelona have everything in place for their potential first summer signing

FC Barcelona have now finally entered an extremely decisive stage of the summer transfer window. The Catalan club is no longer lingering on about different targets, and has identified the players they want. To get these players, Barcelona is now willing to put everything into motion to make their arrivals a reality.

In terms of their maximum priority, Barça is reportedly all-in for the transfer of 22-year-old Nico Williams, the Athletic Club winger who turned many heads during the European Championship. If Barça had any doubts about the player, they were all removed following the Euros.

Now, he is the biggest and most important target for Barcelona this summer. To get him, the Catalan club is willing to leave no stone unturned. As things are, according to SPORT, everything is in place for Nico Williams to be the first signing for Barcelona this summer.

They have already offered the player a contract as well, and all that is now left is the player’s approval. Barcelona want to sign him on a five-year deal, a duration that would help them with amortization and help the club stay in line with their financial restrictions.

However, Barcelona have put everything they need in place to make sure that Williams arrives the soonest. While nothing is guaranteed, the Catalan club is optimistic that the operation will be concluded within July, and that other signings would be worked on only after that.

Dani Olmo, a player that Barça want to bring in along with Williams, will be the next priority after the Athletic Club star has been secured. Up until that point, all resources and all efforts will be directed towards the Spanish winger. For this transfer at least, the report suggests that Barça are self-sufficient.