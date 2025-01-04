Barcelona duo struggling to cope with ongoing crisis – report

The beginning of 2025 has been an unexpected and challenging time for Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, two of Barcelona’s summer signings.

Now, according to a report from MARCA, both players are facing an emotional and stressful period due to issues surrounding their registration with the club, something they had never anticipated.

Having joined Barcelona with high hopes, they are now finding themselves in an uncertain situation as they wait anxiously for a resolution.

Barcelona had assured them

At the time of their signings, both Olmo and Pau Victor were assured by the club that their registrations would be completed without issue.

Barcelona’s management had reassured them that all necessary operations to secure their spots in the squad would be sorted before January 1.

The players had no reason to doubt the club’s commitment and financial struggles were something they understood.

Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are not happy with the current situation at Barcelona. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

However, they never foresaw a scenario where their registration would be delayed, especially after being promised that their dream of playing for Barcelona would come to fruition.

The duo was confident

It is said that both players were confident in the club’s ability to make the necessary arrangements. They believed that everything was on track and their journey would go smoothly.

Yet, as the new year began, they were left in a state of shock, unable to fully grasp the frustration and confusion surrounding their situation. However, despite the unexpected turn of events, Olmo and Victor have remained professional.

Even though they did not expect to face such a difficult start to the year, both players still have faith in Barcelona and in the efforts being made behind the scenes to resolve the registration issue.

The club continues to assure them that their futures at Barça are secure, and they hold onto the belief that things will be resolved in time.