Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez explains offside line issues – ‘If you don’t, it’s suicide’

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has noted that it is not always down to the defenders when their high offside line is beaten by opponents. Martinez has been praised for his marshalling of the backline as the veteran presence in the Blaugrana backline, but they have come undone of late.

The 33-year-old was asked before Barcelona’s clash with Brest in the Champions League on Tuesday night whether he ever asks Flick to drop the line, or if they discuss dropping it. Martinez was clear that it was all a function of what is happening ahead of them.

“The coach is very clear about the height of the defensive line. That height does not always have to be in the middle of the field. It is when the opponent is well pressed up front. If it is not, it is suicide. In the last few games we have been pushing it a bit too much. We have to do it when the opponent is well pressed.”

Flick agreed after Martinez appeared with the press that the whole team had to be on the same wavelength, something the Basque also expressed.

“I think this is for the whole team, not just the defensive line. The pressure starts with those up front, and if it’s not good, we suffer at the back. We all attack and defend. Except for these last two games, the team’s work has been brilliant. This is the line we must follow.”

Flick: "It's very important to win these three points at home. We're only focusing on that; if we win, we'll be in a good situation." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 25, 2024

Barcelona have struggled at times without their starting XI on the pitch this season, and that was the case with Gerard Martin at left-back on Saturday. Pau Cubarsi and Martinez have played virtually all of Barcelona’s games with rare exceptions from Eric Garcia and Sergi Dominguez from Barca Atletic. Alejandro Balde is out on Tuesday, thus it will likely be one of Martin or Hector Fort at left-back against Brest.