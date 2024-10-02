Barcelona defender guarantees availability for next match after injury scare vs Young Boys

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has provided reassuring news following the club’s dominant 5-0 victory over Young Boys.

Despite being substituted during the match, Martinez has confirmed that he did not sustain a serious injury and will be fit and available for the next fixture.

He explained that the substitution was more of a precaution due to muscle overload, which he had been managing for some time, but there is no cause for concern regarding his fitness.

“I’m fine. I’ll be available for the next match with no problems,” said the defender after the match.

“I could have continued, but I had been dealing with this overload for some time and we decided to make the change.”

A special goal for Martinez

Martinez was a standout performer in the match, showcasing both his defensive and attacking abilities. Not only did he display his usual solidity at the back, but he also contributed significantly to Barcelona’s attacking efforts.

Inigo Martinez scored and assisted a goal against Young Boys. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

He scored his first goal for the club and even provided an assist, making a decisive impact in a game that the Blaugrana needed to win after their previous defeat to Monaco.

His goal was a special moment for the Basque centre-back, who admitted he hadn’t scored in a while and had almost forgotten how to celebrate.

“I hadn’t been able to score for a while and I had even forgotten how to celebrate. I’m happy with the goal, but above all for the three points, because we had to win no matter what after the defeat against Monaco,” he said.

Happy with the performance

The defender also took the opportunity to highlight the team’s collective performance. He expressed satisfaction with the overall work done by the squad, particularly in both defence and attack.

While he acknowledged that Young Boys created a few chances late in the match, Martinez emphasised that the team’s effort throughout was excellent, helping them maintain control and secure an important victory.

“We are all happy with the work, both in defence and attack. We have been great, except in the last few minutes, when they created some chances for us, but in general, the collective work has been very good.

Praise for Hansi Flick

Inigo Martinez is happy with the performance. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Martinez also praised Barcelona’s progress under manager Hansi Flick, noting how the team has quickly adapted to his methods. He mentioned how comfortable the squad feels with the style of play and the intensity of pressing that Flick has instilled since his arrival.

“Since the coach arrived, the idea has taken hold well. We have felt comfortable with this style of play and the way of pressing.”

“We have to continue, this does not stop, and time will tell how far we go,” he concluded.

As Barcelona look ahead to their next fixture, fans can rest assured that Martinez will be ready to contribute again, both defensively and offensively.

His performance against Young Boys is a clear indicator of the positive impact he’s making at the club, and under Hansi Flick’s guidance, the team seems to be in good shape moving forward.