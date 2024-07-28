Barcelona defender emerges as candidate to replace big-money exit at La Liga rivals

Real Sociedad are facing a tricky summer transfer window, as they look for a solid goalscorer, and try to replace at least one of Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino. One of Barcelona’s outcasts could be the answer to the former.

Le Normand has made the €34.5m switch to Atletico Madrid after winning Euro 2024 with Spain this summer, and it leaves Sporting Director Roberto Olabe looking to fill a big hole. Jon Pacheco showed promise last season, but it seems likely they will look for a more experienced partner for Igor Zubeldia.

As pr MD, La Real are interested in Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet as a potential option. The Blaugrana are keen to get his high salary off his wage bill, but that very same thing would no doubt be the chief obstacle to any potential move. The Catalan side are likely to allow him to leave for free if he is to do so, but he still has two years left of his deal. From the player’s side, they are yet to be contacted by the Txuri-Urdin, but will consider an offer should it arrive.

The 29-year-old is a proven quantity at European level, but it has been several years since he was trusted week in, week out, by Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur or Aston Villa. While his salary will no doubt be a major obstacle, he may still work out cheaper than a big signing, but is unlikely to hold much resale value. Lenglet has also been linked with a move to Besiktas in recent days.