Barcelona defender does not intend to activate contract termination clause amid registration issues

A recent report has indicated that Barcelona only have a day to register Inigo Martinez, who has begun training with the team despite not being officially a part of the senior side.

That’s because of a special clause that will allow Martinez to terminate his contract and get paid full salary for the remainder of his contract.

Martinez’s blessing to Barcelona

However, it appears Inigo Martinez has no desire to activate that special clause if Barcelona fail to register him within the next 24 months, reports Adrian Sanchez.

Inigo’s camp assured that the player would not terminate his contract, at least not at the very moment. He is willing to give Barcelona time to figure out their finances.

Martinez’s desire to continue at Barça is indicated by the fact that the player has started training under new coach Hansi Flick.

It seems the veteran centre-back wants to become a key cog in Barcelona’s defence next season. Barcelona, for their part, value the player highly due to the experience and leadership he brings to the table.

Inigo Martinez is willing to wait for Barcelona (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

However, despite the blessing from Inigo Martinez, time is slowly running away from Barcelona, who must soon bring in fresh revenue in order to register the new players.

The Catalans have recently registered two of their young guns in Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, utilising a special Article in La Liga’s regulations.

While Barça cannot utilise the same loophole in Inigo’s registration, the club will hope to sanction a few remaining levers, including the sale of a few unwanted stars.

For the time being, Hansi Flick is likely to closely assess all of his options and hasn’t ruled out the continuity of any fringe player. Players such as Ansu Fati, in fact, will be given a chance to redeem themselves.

However, with time running out, Barcelona must sanction a few sales sooner rather than later, if they are to register players such as Vitor Roque and Inigo Martinez.