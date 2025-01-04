🚨 Barcelona into Copa del Rey last 16 after Barbastro rout

Barcelona booked their place in the Copa del Rey's last-16 with a 4-0 rout over Barbastro.





Scorers: García 21', Lewandowski 31', 47', Torre 56'

Eric García broke the deadlock for Hansi Flick's side with a powerful header after Ronald Araújo headed Frenkie de Jong's ball across the face of goal.

The Blaugrana doubled their lead just 10 minutes later courtesy of Robert Lewandowski meeting Pablo Torre's free kick to the far post.

Just moments into the second half, Lewandowski extended his tally from a clinical finish after being teed up inside the penalty area by Torre.

Provider turned poacher later on by seizing on a botched clearance by the hosts' goalkeeper Arnau Fàbrega, which allowed him to slot home comfortably.

📸 Octavio Passos - 2024 Getty Images