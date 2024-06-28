Barcelona cool interest in Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich with two alternatives in mind

Barcelona have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich for some time, and he was reportedly to the taste of former manager Xavi Hernandez. Despite the arrival of Hansi Flick, who managed him at Bayern, interest in the 29-year-old is cooling.

Out of contract in 2025, Kimmich is described as getting closer to leaving the club this summer, with no sign of a new one being agreed. In Germany, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked with him – Bayern seemingly have set the asking price at €30-40m.

At Barcelona though, they are not planning a move for him this summer. MD say that Xavi was his chief advocate in Can Barca, and currently Amadou Onana and Mikel Merino are the preferred targets. The former is considered unlikely with United and Arsenal also on the scene, and Everton’s demands high.

Merino is considered a serious alternative to Onana, and he would be much cheaper, as he enters the final year of his deal with Real Sociedad too.