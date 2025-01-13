Barcelona considering move for 14 G/A Liverpool star after missing out on Arsenal transfer target

Barcelona considering move for 14 G/A Liverpool star after missing out on Arsenal transfer target

Barcelona are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz as they look at multiple options in that area of the pitch.

Diaz has shone for Liverpool and looks like he could be a good fit for Barca, though one imagines the Reds won’t be too keen to let the talented Colombia international go.

Diaz has an impressive record of 12 goals and two assists in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season, so it will surely take big money to get him out of Anfield.

Still, it seems Diaz is alongside AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as a top target for Barcelona after they missed out on Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams in the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Williams has also been linked with Arsenal, as per The Athletic, so it could be that the Gunners will now have an easier time signing the Spain international as Barcelona look at other options.

What next for Luis Diaz and Nico Williams?

Luis Diaz in action for Liverpool against Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It will certainly be interesting to follow this saga in the weeks and months ahead, as Arsenal could land something of a double boost of their rivals lose a star player and it helps them land a top target of their own.

Liverpool fans will surely be worried, with Diaz another important player whose future looks uncertain, along with star trio Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

If LFC were to lose a star name like Salah from their attack, that would surely rule out the sale of another key player like Diaz, but the 27-year-old might also be tempted if a big name like Barca came calling.

It’s not clear why Barcelona seem to have moved on from Williams, who remains an exciting young talent that would surely be warmly welcomed at Arsenal or a number of other top European clubs.