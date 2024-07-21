Barcelona to consider terminating defender’s contract if new club cannot be found

This summer, it is imperative that Barcelona reduce their wage bill, especially with the signings of Nico Williams and Dani Olmo planned. Clement Lenglet is one of those who earns a very lucrative contract, and he’s not even been in the club’s plans for the last 2-3 years.

That isn’t changing for the 2024-25 campaign, which is why Barcelona are seeking another exit. They desperately want to sell him permanently, but no one wants to buy Lenglet – apart of clubs in Saudi Arabia, where he has no intention of going.

It means that another loan is likely, although if no suitors pay the percentage of wages that Barcelona are seeking, it could transpire that a mutual contract termination comes about, as reported by Sport.

This option will be explored later in the summer, although Lenglet does not want to end his contract now – given the lucrative salary he earns, he cannot exactly be blamed for that. It’s another problem that Barcelona have created all on their own, and the solution won’t be easy to come by.