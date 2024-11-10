Barcelona confirm lower back pain problem for defensive prodigy; player ruled out of Sociedad clash

Barcelona have officially announced their squad for the upcoming game against Real Sociedad.

This is going to be an important one for Hansi Flick, who must rest Pau Cubarsi and bring in some new faces in defence.

Sergi Dominguez is a favourite to start alongside Inigo Martinez in central defence while Andres Cuenca has also made the squad.

Hector Fort to miss out vs Sociedad

However, one notable absentee from the Sociedad game is Hector Fort. The young right-back has not been selected in the squad due to discomfort.

Barcelona confirmed that Fort has lower back pain problems and he won’t be featuring in tonight’s game.

Hector Fort won’t feature against Sociedad tonight (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

What it means for Barcelona

Heading into this game, Flick had two probable combinations in defence – either start Sergi Dominguez at centre-back alongside Inigo or bring Jules Kounde back to central defence.

However, with Fort ruled out of the Sociedad clash, the second option will likely be ruled out.

That is because Barça do not have a right-back who can play in the absence of Kounde. As such, the Frenchman will continue to operate out wide.

This, in turn, will allow Dominguez to play in central defence, with support from the experienced Inigo Martinez.

Dominguez has not disappointed when given the chance. But the young defensive prodigy must be extra careful against a Sociedad team known for his efficiency in front of goal.

Cuenca, meanwhile, may also be an interesting choice, though it is unlikely he will get the nod ahead of Dominguez.