Barcelona coach met retired Spanish midfielder over potential move to Catalonia

Thiago Alcantara became the subject of interest from his former club FC Barcelona, almost immediately after announcing his retirement from professional football.

It appears new Barça coach Hansi Flick is determined to bring in Thiago as part of his coaching staff at Camp Nou.

Flick – Thiago summit in Barcelona

In a major development, Gerard Romero claims Hansi Flick met Thiago yesterday to talk about the prospect of a potential return to Camp Nou.

The two met in order to build the foundation of the new project, even though Thiago has yet to take a final call on his future.

Flick, for his part, remains keen on bringing in Thiago as part of his coaching staff. He is very attracted to the Spaniard’s way of understanding football.

It must be noted that Flick and Thiago had worked together during their time at Bayern Munich. Both personalities know each other quite well and may fit in well at Barcelona.

Thiago to return to Barcelona this summer? (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Not to mention, Flick believes Thiago’s appointment can also help him reduce the language barrier as well, as he embarks on his new role as Barça coach.

The German tactician cannot speak Spanish and he is not fluent in English either. Thiago’s presence, to that end, could go a long way in bridging the language barrier.

Decision coming soon?

Barcelona have admittedly acted very swiftly in their bid to bring in Thiago Alcantara into the coaching staff.

Although the former midfielder has yet to take a decision on his future, Barça’s swift approach, coupled with his relationship with Flick should be enough to convince the Spaniard to take up this new role.

The coming few days could be critical as Barcelona maintain contact with Thiago and bring him back to Camp Nou.