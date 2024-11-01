Barcelona coach calls up 17-year-old gem to replace injured star ahead of Espanyol clash

Eric Garcia was named in Barcelona’s starting lineup to face Bayern Munich last week, but an untimely injury in a pre-match warm-up forced him out of the equation.

The manager replaced him with Fermin Lopez, and the rest is history as the La Masia starlet recorded two key passes, and two assists and created as many big chances.

Eric Garcia set to miss Espanyol derby

With an injury to his adductor muscle, Garcia was initially expected to return in time to face Espanyol later this week in La Liga, but SPORT brings to light that it may not materialise.

The defender did not train with the first team earlier today in Barcelona’s penultimate training session ahead of the derby.

While his recovery is going well and he has returned to training in some capacity, he was still working away from the group individually.

Set to miss the derby. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The player is thus expected to miss the Catalan derby on Sunday and may well make it only for the UEFA Champions League clash midweek.

Hansi Flick calls a replacement

Instead, Flick has called up young Andres Cuenca to join the team in Friday’s session to fill in Garcia’s boots and take his place in the squad.

Cuenca has trained with the first team on several occasions but spent the last month with the B team under Albert Sanchez’s command. He has even made his debut for the club in the team’s clash against Young Boys earlier this season.

The manager is expected to give Frenkie de Jong and Dani Olmo starts against Espanyol and the third player to join them in midfield will be between Pedri and Marc Casado.

Cuenca will thus not see any action as a defensive midfield which has been Garcia’s niche this season but can hope for fringe minutes at centre-back should Inigo Martinez or Pau Cubarsi some off.