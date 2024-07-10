Barcelona cancel today’s afternoon training session due to extreme heat

The Hansi Flick era is officially underway at FC Barcelona as players arrived a the club facilities today to start their pre-season preparations under the new manager.

A number of players from the first-team squad and the youth sides showed up at the Ciutat Esportiva today morning, following which they underwent medical and physical examinations.

Once the medical check-ups were out of the way, Flick was scheduled to take charge of the first training session of his tenure in the afternoon.

Training cancelled

However, according to a report from Victor Navarro, Barcelona have decided to cancel the training session scheduled for today afternoon.

The decision was made due to the extreme heat prevailing today, with temperatures rising up to 30º in the early afternoon.

Considering that the players are just returning from a holiday, it made sense for them to be not exerted on the first day of the return in hot conditions.

As such, training for today afternoon was cancelled with the player set to reconvene tomorrow, Thursday, at 9:30 am for the session.

It has been suggested in some reports that Flick has scheduled a double session tomorrow – one each in the morning and afternoon as he plans to get a good look at the players at his disposal.

Who all showed up on the first day?

Barcelona’s training facilities were a hubbub of activity today as a number of players from the senior setup and the reserve/youth squads reported for medical examinations.

The likes of Inigo Martinez, Oriol Romeu, Inaki Pena, Alejandro Balde, and Vitor Roque were present along with the injured duo of Gavi and Frenkie de Jong.

Returning loanees Ansu Fati, Pablo Torre, Clement Lenglet, Alex Valle, and Julian Araujo also showed up.

Meanwhile, there was a large contingent of youth players headlined by Marc Casado, Mika Faye, Hector Fort, and Marc Bernal.

Other talented youngsters like Toni Fernandez, Guille Fernandez, Noah Darvich, and Andres Cuenca, among others, were all involved.