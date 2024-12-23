Barcelona call for patience from summer signing amid registration concerns

Barcelona remain optimistic about Dani Olmo’s registration despite ongoing concerns surrounding the club’s financial fair play.

As reported by AS, the club is calmly handling the situation and has reassured both Olmo and his representatives amid the registration uncertainty.

This issue has arisen due to the club’s current financial difficulties, which could potentially affect Olmo’s ability to be registered with the team starting January 1.

There is a meeting today

This Monday, Barcelona will face La Liga in the Commercial Court Number 10. The club has filed a complaint against the employers, defending Olmo’s right to work and be properly registered.

The situation is similar to when Barcelona successfully managed Gavi’s registration with the first team.

In that case, the club used a legal tool that allowed Gavi to continue playing despite financial restrictions, and they hope to use the same approach with Olmo.

Dani Olmo’s registration is in limbo. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

It is said that The judge in charge of the case is Ignacio Fernandez de Senespleda, who also made the decision to allow Gavi’s registration.

This has led Barcelona to feel confident about their chances, as they have faith in the judge’s previous rulings in favour of the club.

Meeting with the representatives

In a bid to reassure Olmo and his representatives, the club arranged a meeting with Raman Valencia, the player’s lawyer, and Miquel Olmo, his father.

During this meeting, club officials, including President Joan Laporta, emphasised that Olmo is not at risk of losing his place at Barcelona.

One of the main concerns is Olmo’s release clause, which will become active if he is not registered by January 1.

However, Barcelona are committed to resolving the matter and intends to not only ensure his registration for the remainder of this season, similar to Inigo Martinez last year, but also for the duration of his contract until 2030.

To achieve this, the club will need to bring in fresh funds to satisfy La Liga’s financial requirements.

These could come from various sources, including a signing bonus from Nike, future income from VIP boxes at the club, or the sale of a stake in the Barça Vision project.