Barcelona boss Flick reveals what he told referee after disallowed goal vs Sociedad

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has revealed that he informed the man in charge of overseeing his side’s meeting with Real Sociedad that he was point-blank ‘wrong’ in the decision to disallow an early goal for Robert Lewandowski.

Barca are of course fresh off an evening to forget on Sunday, which saw Flick and co. condemned to defeat for just the 2nd time in La Liga this season.

A solitary strike on the part of Sheraldo Becker proved enough to put the Blaugrana to the sword at Anoeta.

Safe to say, however, that the eventual result did not come without some controversy along the way.

Early in proceedings in San Sebastian, Barcelona thought that they had opened the scoring, upon top scorer Robert Lewandowski slotting home from close range.

Upon the goal being sent to the VAR room, however, it was concluded that the Pole was offside, his finish ruled out as a result.

Ensuing images of the incident then sparked nothing short of a storm across social media.

This came amid the widespread consensus that the goal should have stood, with the VAR team having mistaken the foot of Sociedad defender Nayef Aguerd for that of Lewandowski:

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, for one, could not help but allow his frustration with the call to show, spotted in deep discussion with referee Guillermo Cuarda and his team at half-time.

And, drawn on what exactly he told the official in the game’s aftermath, Flick was not shy in confirming:

“I told the referee he was wrong. It was a clear goal.

“What I see is a very clear goal. If it was counted, the match would have been very different for us.”

