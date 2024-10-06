Barcelona attentive to the situation of Bundesliga superstar whose contract expires in 2025

Barcelona are keeping a close watch on Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane as they explore potential signings for the upcoming summer transfer window, reports SPORT.

The outlet mentions that with their financial situation yet to be determined, Barça’s sporting department is assessing opportunities, particularly for players whose contracts are nearing their end.

One of the standout names is Sane, who has been on the club’s radar in the past, but a deal never came to fruition due to the high cost involved.

Free in 2025

Sane’s current contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season, and while he had previously aimed to extend his stay at the German club, his situation has shifted considerably.

The arrival of Michael Olise at Bayern has seen Sane’s role reduced, with him spending more time on the bench. This has even affected his position with the German national team, as he is no longer a regular choice.

Despite ongoing discussions with Bayern, the winger is unlikely to remain at the club if he does not secure a place as a regular starter. As a result, he could be available for free next summer.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Sané switched agents last summer. His previous representatives had a good relationship with Barcelona, and talks were held about a possible transfer two summers ago.

There is a past with Sane

Interestingly, Bayern’s €50 million asking price and Sane’s high wages made the move impossible at the time.

These financial demands remain a significant obstacle, especially if Sané wishes to maintain his current salary, which could make a deal with Barcelona difficult.

Set to turn 29 in January, Sane is still in a strong phase of his career. He is currently valued at €70 million and has been an integral part of Bayern Munich for four years since his €50 million move from Manchester City.

Under Hansi Flick, Sane played a pivotal role in Bayern’s success, contributing to several title wins during Flick’s tenure.

Barcelona are keen to add a dynamic winger to their squad for the next season. Although Nico Williams is seen as their top target, his transfer could prove too costly.

Sane fits the profile of the kind of player Barça are looking for, offering the necessary flair and creativity on the wing. For now, the Catalan club remains fully informed of his situation and will continue to monitor developments.