Barcelona academy prodigy vows to ‘never play for Real Madrid’

Several players have made Barcelona proud during the ongoing international tournaments this summer, showcasing their talent and contributing considerably to their respective national teams’ successes.

One of the primary standout players in the Euros thus far has been Lamine Yamal, who has been a breath of fresh air on Spain’s right flank.

Having played a critical role in Spain’s group stages and round-of-16 clash against Georgia, he now gears up to face off against Germany in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Barça forward recently gave an interview to El Chiringuito (h/t Mundo Deportivo) while at the Spanish national team’s training camp.

A Cule through and through

Yamal was asked how much of a culé he considers himself to be from 1 to 10, to which he replied: “A 10.”

Additionally, he personally confessed that, as a dedicated culé, he would never play for Real Madrid.

On being compared with the great Lionel Messi

Due to his elite passing and dribbling ability, as well as his tendency to cut onto his left foot, Yamal has invited comparisons with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Yamal continues to be compared with Lionel Messi. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

As such, the 16-year-old was asked if he feels pressured to face these comparisons. He responded that Messi is incomparable and he simply focuses on playing his natural game.

“These are comparisons that people make naturally, but there is no one who can be compared to him, I try to play my game and without pressure,” he said.

Furthermore, Yamal was questioned whether the Argentine star was his idol or if he had another favourite at Barça.

“I have always said that the best in history is Leo Messi, but the one I liked to watch was Neymar,” he replied.

Regarding the Ballon d’Or, he said every footballer dreams of being in the top 3. As for his future, he hopes to become a key player for Barcelona and continue earning a spot on the national team.