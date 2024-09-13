Barcelona’s 21-year-old pre-season standout could finally get his chance against Girona

Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre has faced a challenging journey at the club, where luck has not been on his side, as despite putting in impressive performances at the international level with Spain’s U21 squad, his chances of playing under Hansi Flick remain limited.

However, the upcoming match against Girona might offer a rare opportunity for both Torre and the manager to explore new options in a competitive setting.

Now entering his third season in Spain’s top division, Torre has had to navigate several obstacles in his career. In his first season, it was Xavi who brought him to the club but paid him little attention on the pitch.

During his second season, he was sent on loan to Girona, where his experiences were mixed. Now, in his third season, he is working hard to convince Flick to give him a more prominent role.

Is there a role for Torre?

Under Flick, Torre is seen primarily as an attacking midfielder, a role that is highly competitive within the squad. However, recent developments have slightly improved his chances.

Pablo Torre deserves to feature against Girona. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

One of the main players expected to play as a playmaker, Pedri, has solidified his position in central midfield. This shift occurred partly due to Marc Bernal’s unfortunate season-ending injury, which has allowed Pedri to focus on a more advanced midfield role.

Furthermore, Fermin Lopez’s recent injury led to Torre being called up to the Spanish U21 side. Despite this, other contenders, like Dani Olmo, remain ahead of Torre in the pecking order.

What are the other options?

While Olmo was sidelined with a knee injury, it is yet to be confirmed if he will be fit enough to play the full 90 minutes against Girona.

There is even a chance that Flick might use Raphinha in an attacking midfield role, with Ferran Torres occupying the wing, as he did in the opening three league matches.

However, there is a growing sentiment that Torre deserves a chance to prove his worth. Flick has shown his admiration for Torre, wanting to nurture all of his players and recognising their potential.

While opportunities are scarce, they do eventually present themselves, and Torre’s moment might be just around the corner.