Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea: Erin Cuthbert strike seals crucial Champions League first leg win

The Blues will take a lead back to Stamford Bridge (AP)

An Erin Cuthbert strike gave Chelsea a shock 1-0 win over reigning champions Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semi-final first leg at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Saturday, as Emma Hayes' side target their first European title.

Barcelona, who have not lost at home since February 2019, dominated early on but it was Chelsea who took the lead in the 40th minute as Sjoeke Nusken laid off the ball for Cuthbert, and the Scottish midfielder fired it into the top corner.

The Women's Super League champions received a lifeline after Barcelona had a penalty award for handball overturned in the second half after a VAR check showed a player offside in the build-up.

Barcelona had 66% possession but struggled in the final third against Chelsea's diligent defence.

Salma Paralluelo nearly equalised in the 85th minute and Alexia Putellas missed a golden opportunity in the dying moments of the game.

Record eight-times champions Olympique Lyonnais host Paris St Germain in an all-French semi-final first leg later on Saturday.