Barcelon’s attacking outcast likely to continue after gaining trust within the camp

The future of Ansu Fati has been an enigma of sorts ever since he return to Barcelona from his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The forward was initially expected to leave the club as part of Barcelona’s summer clearout. But Barça’s outlook on Fati appear to have changed in recent days, and there is a possibility he could end up staying at the club next season.

That has been confirmed by Adrian Sanchez. Speaking to Barça Universal, the reliable journalist confirmed Ansu Fati is more likely to stay than leave Barcelona this summer.

Why Fati might stay at Barcelona

Sanchez added that Fati’s chances of staying at Barcelona are improving with each passing day, even as the club desperately look for potential departures.

Can Fati revive his career at Barcelona? (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

It must be noted that Barcelona would require the sale of at least one star player if they are to sign their top attacking targets Dani Olmo and Nico Williams.

Ansu Fati, to that end, was regarded as a top candidate for a departure following his struggles with injuries and form over the past couple of years.

But as per Sanchez, there is a growing wave of support for Ansu Fati in the Barcelona camp, with Hansi Flick, in particular, ready to hand the attacker a second chance to perform.

The German tactician has taken a closer look at Fati during training and is likely to offer him a few chances to impress before taking a decision on his future.

The upcoming US tour, to that end, could prove to be crucial for Fati as he looks to make an impression and regain the trust of FC Barcelona heading into the new season.