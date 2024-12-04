Barbashev's goal and Hill's 28 saves lead Golden Knights to 1-0 win over Oilers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev scored on a rush midway through the second period and Adin Hill made 28 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights blanked Edmonton 1-0 on Tuesday night to end the Oilers' three-game win streak.

Leon Draisaitl's backward pass went right to Barbashev to initiate the breakaway. He attempted to pass to teammate Jack Eichel on a two-on-one rush when the puck bounced off Oilers' defenceman Evan Bouchard right back to Barbashev, who then scored.

Hill recorded his second shutout of the National Hockey League season and the ninth of his career. The Oilers are 5-0-1 in their last six games, and Hill has started all of them.

Stuart Skinner stopped 15 shots for the Oilers, who were shut out for the fourth time this season.

TAKEAWAYS

Oilers: Edmonton had its opportunities in the second period with seven high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick, and nine shots on goal.

Golden Knights: Vegas spent the third period trying to hang on as the Oilers dominated puck possession. The Golden Knights were outshot 16-2 in the period, but their defence shined and limited Edmonton to three high-danger chances.

KEY MOMENT

The Oilers had a 6-on-5 advantage in the final two minutes when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a chance to tie the game. But his rebound shot went off Hill with 1:25 left.

KEY STAT

8 — The number of combined shots on goal in the first period. That's the second-lowest total of combined shots in a first period and tied for the second fewest of any period this season.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Golden Knights: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Mark Anderson, The Associated Press