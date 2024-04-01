Barbara Rush Dies: Actress Known For ‘It Came From Outer Space,’ ‘Peyton Place,’ ‘All My Children’ Was 97

Barbra Rush, the prolific actress best known for roles in 1953’s It Came From Outer Space and long runs on Peyton Place and All My Children, has died. Her daughter confirmed Rush’s passing to Fox News on Sunday. She was 97.

Rush had a near 60-year career. In the ’50s and ’60s, she worked on the big screen with Paul Newman (three times), Kirk Douglas, Rock Hudson, Dean Martin, Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Richard Burton. In addition to pulpier fare like Prince of Pirates and Taza, Son of Cochise, Rush did a trio of films with Douglas Sirk — The First Legion, Magnificent Obsession and Captain Lightfoot — and Bigger Than Life with Nicholas Ray.

More from Deadline

By the late 1960s, Rush had segued mostly to TV, appearing in mainstays of the period such as Ben Casey, Dr. Kildare, The Fugitive, Marcus Welby, M.D., McCloud, Maude, Ironside and Mannix.

Rush appeared in every episode of NBC’s nighttime sudser Flamingo Road over its 1980-1982 run. She worked on other staples of the period such as The Love Boat, Knight Rider, Matt Houston, Fantasy Island, Magnum P.I. and Murder, She Wrote.

7th Heaven fans will recognize Rush from her run on the show as Grandma Ruth Camden.

DEADLINE RELATED VIDEO:

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.