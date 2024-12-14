Banks scores 21, UNC Asheville beats Western Carolina 78-61

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Banks scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat Western Carolina 78-61 on Saturday.

Banks added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-4). Jordan Marsh added 18 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line while they also had five rebounds and five steals. Kameron Taylor shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Marcus Kell finished with 11 points for the Catamounts (3-6). Vernon Collins added 10 points for Western Carolina. Fischer Brown finished with eight points.

These two teams both play Tuesday. UNC Asheville hosts North Florida and Western Carolina visits Tennessee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

