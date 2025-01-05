Banks puts up 24, Tulane knocks off UTSA 92-63

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kaleb Banks had 24 points in Tulane's 92-63 victory over UTSA on Saturday night.

Banks also contributed six rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Green Wave (8-7, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Rowan Brumbaugh scored 23 points while shooting 8 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and six assists. Kam Williams shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Raekwon Horton led the way for the Roadrunners (6-7, 0-1) with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Tai'Reon Joseph added 14 points and two steals for UTSA. Jaquan Scott also recorded eight points.

Tulane took the lead 27 seconds into the first half and did not give it up. Banks led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 47-23 at the break. Tulane extended its lead to 74-39 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Banks scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

